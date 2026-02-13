Hallett battery project reaches major milestone in South Australia

Victoria-headquartered gentailer EnergyAustralia’s 50 MW Hallett battery energy storage system (BESS) Stage 1, to be co-located with a 235 MW gas-fired power station in South Australia (SA), has reached financial close and is now moving into the delivery phase.

Located 210 kilometres north of Adelaide, EnergyAustralia plans to increase the BESS’s capacity in an already-approved Stage 2 by 150 MW / 600 MWh.

Stage 1, which will have five hours of storage, has moved from concept to investment decision in under two years and construction will begin in Q2 2026, with commercial operations expected by mid-2027.

EnergyAustralia Trading and Transition Executive Daniel Nugent said the project shows how existing sites can play an important role in the energy transition.

“By building the battery at Hallett, we’re making use of infrastructure that is already there, supporting local jobs and strengthening South Australia’s power system at the same time,” Nugent said.

“Financial close means this project is real, funded and now being built and our focus now shifts squarely to disciplined execution and delivery.”

Project delivery partners

Italy-headquartered battery system integrator NHOA Energy has been engaged to supply batteries and inverters, while SA-headquartered engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Enerven will deliver civil, electrical and construction works.

Enerven Chief Executive Officer Richard Amato said the project would deliver meaningful outcomes for local communities, while showcasing capabilities locally.

“This project will deliver real benefits for the local community, from employment opportunities during construction through to long-term investment in regional energy infrastructure that supports the Goyder region, and beyond,” Amato said.

The project secured support in 2024 from the Australian Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) through the Victoria and South Australia CIS tender bid.