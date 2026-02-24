Rooftop solar gets giant tick of approval from Nike

Victorian commercial solar and battery installation specialist Energy Aware has completed a custom rooftop solar system at Nike’s Ravenhall distribution centre in Melbourne’s west, featuring a 1 MW array designed in the shape of the iconic Nike “swoosh.”

The 3,500 m² installation uses 2,000 Trinasolar Vertex N, n-type i-TOPCon dual-glass 500 W modules teamed with eight Sungrow 110 kW inverters.

Trinasolar Australia and New Zealand Group Director Edison Zhou said the project reflects a growing interest in functional and architecturally integrated solar designs.

“This installation demonstrates how large commercial rooftop solar projects can deliver renewable energy outcomes while also meeting site-specific visual design requirements,” he said.

“The swoosh configuration highlights how solar installations can become a visible architectural feature for large-scale commercial and industrial projects such as logistics facilities without changing the fundamentals of commercial system delivery.”

The rooftop system is expected to generate approximately 1,241 MWh of renewable energy each year and supports Nike’s “Move to Zero” emissions reduction program.

Nike’s Move to Zero initiatives include powering its owned facilities with 100% renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions across its global supply chain by 30% by 2030.

The Ravenhall installation is expected to result in an estimated reduction of 1,327 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.