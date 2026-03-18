Genesis begins building 117 MW solar plant in New Zealand’s north

Activity in the New Zealand solar sector continues to tick along with Genesis Energy officially launching construction of the $195 million (NZD 236 million) Tihori Solar Farm near the town of Edgecumbe on the nation’s North Island.

The 117 MW solar project, previously known as Edgecumbe Solar Farm, is to include approximately 220,000 solar panels deployed across a 209-hectare site in the Bay of Plenty region. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate up to 238 GWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to the power needs of about 30,000 homes.

Genesis Chief Executive Malcolm Johns said the start of construction was a significant milestone in delivering on the company’s plan to build 500 MW of solar generation across New Zealand and further advances the country’s transition to a low-carbon future.

“For New Zealand to reach net zero 2050 the country’s energy use must become 60% electric, 95% renewable and available 100% of the time,” he said.

“Solar has an important role to play in this transition, and the Tihori Solar Farm is another step in our commitment to build 500 MW of solar capacity throughout New Zealand.”

Greek energy company Metlen Energy and Metals has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project while network operator Horizon Networks will oversee the grid connection with a new 33 kV line to connect the facility via the existing Edgecumbe substation.

Metlen is also serving as EPC contractor for the nearby Omeheu Solar Farm with project co-owner Aquila Clean Energy APAC announcing that construction of the 38 MWp facility is well underway.

“Mechanical installation continues to progress, with mounting and racking works advancing steadily and more than 50% of the solar panels now installed,” the company said.

“The next key milestone will be energisation, expected in mid-2026, bringing us one step closer to delivering more renewable energy into New Zealand’s grid.”

Once operational the facility, being developed by Aquila in partnership with Auckland-based developer Far North Solar Farms (FNSF), will generate about 41 GWh of clean electricity per year.

The Omeheu Solar Farm is one of five consented solar projects being progressed by Aquila and FNSF and part of the joint venture’s wider national development portfolio of 11 sites that, when completed, will equate to 1.4 GW capacity.