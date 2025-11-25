Genesis reaches financial close on 114 MW solar farm

Genesis Energy has reached final investment decision on the $205 million (NZD 236 million) Edgecumbe Solar Farm being developed on New Zealand’s North Island, giving the green light for the start of construction.

The 114 MW solar project, to be built on a 207-hectare site near Edgecumbe in the eastern Bay of Plenty, is to comprise approximately 220,000 solar panels and once operational will generate about 230 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

New Zealand government-backed Genesis said construction of the facility is expected to commence “shortly,” with the main contracts for the project having been executed with key delivery partners.

Greek renewables and resources company Metlen, though its Renewables and Energy Transition Platform Sector, has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the solar farm, and will also oversee the initial two years of operations and maintenance. Network operator Horizon Networks has been appointed for the design and construction of the overhead line connecting the site to the grid.

Genesis, 51% owned by the New Zealand government, said it is targeting first generation in mid-2027.

Genesis Chief Operating Officer Tracey Hickman said reaching financial close on the Edgecumbe Solar Farm project marks a major milestone in delivering the company’s strategy to expand large-scale renewable energy generation.

Through its Gen35 strategy Genesis is aiming to achieve a 95% renewable electricity generation goal by 2035. The $ initiative prioritises solar, grid-scale battery storage, and wind projects.

“Reaching FID on the Edgecumbe project … represents a major step towards Genesis’ solar objective of building up to 500 MWp of solar generation,” Hickman said. “The project will enhance the value of our three hydro generation sites and battery storage investments providing flexible, renewable energy to meet growing demand. It will also further displace gas generation, in particular over summer months, in support of New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future.”

In addition to the Edgecumbe project, Genesis is also developing a 67 MWp consented site near Leeston on the South Island, while on the North Island is progressing the 220 MWp Foxton Solar Farm and has recently announced plans to acquire and develop a 271 MWp solar farm near Rangiriri.

It has started building a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage system alongside the 1.2 GW coal- and gas-fired Huntly Power Station south of Auckland. The project, that is scheduled to be operational by late 2026, is the first phase of a planned multi-stage development that is expected to deliver up to 400 MW / 800 MWh of energy storage capacity at the site.