New standards close window to move old solar module stock before 1 October 2024

Manufacturers, installers, retailers and companies involved in the provision of solar modules have until 1 October 2024 to certify modules to the 2021 version of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61215 Standards.

The Clean Energy Council (CEC) administers a product assurance program which maintains lists of solar, inverter and battery products that meet Australian standards.

If a product is not listed or listed as expired it’s not eligible for small-scale technology certificates (STCs) and state programs, nor are distributed network service providers (DNSPs) who use the CEC product lists.

CEC listed modules that don’t meet the new standard after 1 October 2024 will remain on the list shown as expired, and retailers and installers should clear their stock of those modules before the cutoff date, or be rendered ineligible for STCs.

Documentation verifying modules must also be submitted to the CEC before 1 October, to remain on its product list.

A small number of solar module products have been granted an extension until 31 March 2025.

Only PV modules with labels and/or markings indicating conformance with the 2021 version of IEC 61215 will continue to be eligible for STCs after October 1, 2024.

If a solar module label shows compliance to the 2016 version of IEC 61215, it must be installed prior to its CEC listing expiration date, or 1 October 2024.

The CEC notified manufacturers and agents of the change in August 2023, October 2023 and March 2024.