Equis taps GenusPlus as EPC for the 800 MWh Koolunga BESS in Australia

Australian power infrastructure builder GenusPlus Group announced it had been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract for the 200 MW / 800 MWh Koolunga battery energy storage system (BESS) in the state of South Australia.

The Koolunga BESS is being developed by Singaporean company Equis Development as the owner and operator, which is located 6km south-east of Koolunga and 7km north-east of Brinkworth, and located 180 kilometers north of the state capital Adelaide, in a region known for copper mining.

The BESS will be connected to South Australia’s electricity grid via approximately 1.2km of HV cable that connects to the 275kV Brinkworth Substation. Works are said to commence shortly for a September 2027 completion date.

GenusPlus, a public company listed on the Australian stock market, made a detailed announcement noting the approximate contract value of $110 million (USD 78.8 m) for the EPC work.

GenusPlus managing director David Riches noted, “This is a milestone project for Genus. This contract gives us great confidence that the market sees our capability and capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity. We look

forward to working closely with Equis to deliver the project safely, successfully and on time.”

GenusPlus has worked across other big battery projects in Australia, including Alinta’s 250 MW / 1,000 MWh first stage of its Reeves Plains battery energy storage system project also in South Australia, and the 400 MWh Merredin battery energy storage system being developed in Western Australia.

Equis has previously worked together as well, with Equis hiring GenusPlus as the contractor for the 600 MW / 1,600 GWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub in Victoria, which was completed and commercially operating in December 2025.