Indonesia tenders 1.2 GW of solar

Indonesian state-owned electric utility company PLN has opened a tender for a solar project with a total capacity of 1,225 MW.

The Mentari Nusantara I solar power project will be developed across multiple regions of Indonesia, with 35 MW planned in Sumatra, 340 MW in Kalimantan, 600 MW in Java, 50 MW in Sulawesi, 80 MW in West Nusa Tenggara and 120 MW in Maluku and Papua.

The tender is being run through an integrated procurement scheme titled ‘Giga One’, which the utility explains promotes economies of scale and provides measurable project certainty for investors by bundling several projects into one package.

PLN kicked off the tender process last week (April 30). The utility has not yet published a closing date for the tender but has given the projects a targeted commercial operation date of 2029.

Suroso Isnandar, Director of Project Management and New and Renewable Energy at PLN, said the Mentari Nusantra project is a key initial driver in supporting the Indonesian government’s target of building 100 GW of solar.

Isnandar also said Giga One is “a new blueprint for renewable energy procurement in Indonesia and an important milestone in the national energy transition journey,” while advising that the procurement strategy will be replicated in future hydropower, wind power and battery energy storage system tenders.

Earlier this year, the Institute for Essential Services Reform and Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs published a study exploring how Indonesia can work towards its 100 GW solar target, which targets 80 GW of decentralised, small-scale solar systems alongside 20 GW of centralised solar.

Indonesia surpassed 1 GW of solar capacity last year, with total capacity reaching 1.49 GW.

From pv magazine Gobal