Indonesia tenders 1.2 GW of solar

Indonesian state-owned electric utility company PLN has opened a tender for a solar project with a total capacity of 1,225 MW.
The Mentari Nusantara I solar power project will be developed across multiple regions of Indonesia, with 35 MW planned in Sumatra, 340 MW in Kalimantan, 600 MW in Java, 50 MW in Sulawesi, 80 MW in West Nusa Tenggara and 120 MW in Maluku and Papua.
The tender is being run through an integrated procurement scheme titled ‘Giga One’, which the utility explains promotes economies of scale and provides measurable project certainty for investors by bundling several projects into one package.
PLN kicked off the tender process last week (April 30). The utility has not yet published a closing date for the tender but has given the projects a targeted commercial operation date of 2029.
Suroso Isnandar, Director of Project Management and New and Renewable Energy at PLN, said the Mentari Nusantra project is a key initial driver in supporting the Indonesian government’s target of building 100 GW of solar.
Isnandar also said Giga One is “a new blueprint for renewable energy procurement in Indonesia and an important milestone in the national energy transition journey,” while advising that the procurement strategy will be replicated in future hydropower, wind power and battery energy storage system tenders.
Earlier this year, the Institute for Essential Services Reform and Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs published a study exploring how Indonesia can work towards its 100 GW solar target, which targets 80 GW of decentralised, small-scale solar systems alongside 20 GW of centralised solar.
Indonesia surpassed 1 GW of solar capacity last year, with total capacity reaching 1.49 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.