Yindjibarndi Energy pushes ahead with solar project after signing PPA with Rio

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) announced it will begin building the up to 150 MW Jinbi Solar Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region after signing a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rio Tinto and reaching financial close on the development.

YEC, a partnership between the Yindjibarndi People and Philippines-based renewable energy developer ACEN Corporation, said under the PPA, that follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023, it will supply 100% of the electricity generated by Jinbi to Rio, supporting decarbonisation of the miner’s Pilbara operations.

Stage 1 of the Jinbi project, being developed about 55 kilometres south of Karratha in Western Australia’s northwest, will comprise a 75 MW solar facility, with an option to expand to 150 MW, including the potential addition of a battery energy storage system.

Early works have already commenced on site but YEC Chief Executive Officer Craig Ricato said the agreement with Rio has allowed the developer to issue a notice to proceed to its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, DT Infrastructure, and its construction accommodation provider, Rapid Camps.

“This milestone enables us to immediately progress with the construction phase of the project,” Ricato said.

“All subsequent stages will continue to proceed deliberately and in accordance with regulatory requirements, approvals and ongoing engagement processes, with commercial operations expected to commence in mid-2028.”

Jinbi is YEC’s first project to progress through to financial close, three years after the partnership was established, and forms part of a broader plan to develop more than 3 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage within approximately 13,000 square kilometres of Yindjibarndi country in the Pilbara region. YEC’s current development portfolio includes more than 1.5 GW of solar, wind, and battery projects.

Yindjibarndi Nation Chief Executive Officer Michael Woodley said the success of the Jinbi project represents a pivotal step in translating renewable energy developments into enduring outcomes for traditional owners.

“Jinbi is about more than a renewable energy project – it is about Yindjibarndi people exercising authority on Country and building an economic future that reflects our law, culture and responsibilities,” he said.

“Reaching financial close demonstrates that when development is Yindjibarndi‑led, underpinned by strong governance and the right partnerships, it can deliver outcomes that are both commercially sound and culturally grounded.”

Patrice Clausse, ACEN Group Chief Investment Officer Patrice Clausse said the Jinbi project demonstrates what is possible when traditional owner leadership, long-term vision and disciplined project development come together.

“ACEN is proud to partner with Yindjibarndi on a project that meets rigorous commercial standards while setting a strong benchmark for responsible and respectful renewable energy development in Australia,” he said.