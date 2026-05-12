Renewable developer rating scheme ready to roll

The Australian government has announced that its Developer Rating Scheme (DRS) is now open for large-scale renewable energy developers and transmission companies to commence the independent assessment process.

The DRS, operated by data, analytics and technology company Equifax in collaboration with the federal government, will independently assess large-scale renewable energy and transmission companies vying to develop projects on land across rural and regional areas.

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the voluntary scheme late last year and said at the time it will provide landholders and communities with greater transparency and confidence about companies that propose new energy infrastructure in their area.

“This independent rating scheme will shine a light on developer behaviour so landholders can make informed decisions and will ensure everyone lifts their game when it comes to working with communities,” he said.

“Good operators who engage early and respectfully will be recognised, and those who don’t will be required to lift their game. That’s how we build confidence and get the right projects in the right places.”

The DRS will be supported by a public register that will be launched in coming months and will include businesses that choose to be listed and receive accreditation under the scheme.

Accreditation will require a minimum pass assessment on seven key criteria, including an evaluation of a company’s community engagement maturity alongside its financial stability, developer integrity, governance, commercial capabilities and ability to honour long-term commitments.

It is anticipated the DRS will reinforce responsible developer behaviour and help mitigate delivery risks with businesses only appearing on the register once they have successfully secured a pass rating across all seven criteria.

Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Tony Mahar said he expected the scheme will help weed out poor practices and behaviour.

“Providing a transparent and credible source of information is critical for local communities,” he said. “Whilst the scheme is voluntary at this stage, we encourage all developers to participate and would question any that chose not to.”

The DRS is one of the recommendations that followed a government-commissioned review into improving community engagement on renewable energy infrastructure developments.

The Community Engagement Review, completed at the end of 2023, found that there was “material distrust” between communities and developers of renewable energy and transmission projects with 92% of respondents dissatisfied with how developers engaged with them, and 89% dissatisfied with how their concerns were addressed.