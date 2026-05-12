Rise of REZs: Transforming Australia’s energy map

For developers, investors, and asset owners operating in this market, understanding the renewable energy zone (REZ) framework and its implications is no longer optional. It is fundamental to how energy infrastructure will be planned, financed, and built for the next two decades.

What are REZs and why do they matter?

Renewable Energy Zones are geographically designated areas identified by state governments as optimal locations for concentrating large-scale renewable generation, transmission infrastructure, and associated storage assets. Rather than allowing ad hoc, project-by-project development that can overwhelm local grid capacity and create bottlenecks, REZs take a coordinated, whole-of-system approach to unlocking regions with exceptional wind and solar resources.

The logic is straightforward: Australia possesses some of the world’s finest renewable resources, but those resources are frequently located far from population centres and existing grid infrastructure. REZs provide a framework for planning the transmission investment needed to unlock those resources at scale, giving developers certainty, reducing connection costs, and enabling the coordinated delivery of clean energy that individual project pipelines simply cannot achieve in isolation.

A state-by-state transformation

New South Wales (NSW) has moved furthest in implementing the REZ model, with its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap designating zones including the Central-West Orana, New England, South-West, Hunter-Central Coast, and Illawarra regions. These zones are backed by long-term energy service agreements designed to attract private capital by providing revenue certainty. The Central-West Orana REZ alone is expected to host more than 5 GW of capacity, underpinned by dedicated transmission infrastructure that would otherwise take years to negotiate and finance on a project-by-project basis.

Queensland’s SuperGrid initiative and its own REZ framework are similarly advancing, targeting the state’s exceptional solar resources in the south-west and wind resources along its ranges. Victoria’s renewable energy zones, embedded within the broader Victorian Transmission Plan, reflect the state’s ambition to reach 95% renewable electricity by 2035. In Western Australia, the Renewable Hydrogen Zone and associated generation corridors are adding another dimension — linking REZ development directly to emerging export industries. Together, these state frameworks are producing an energy map that looks fundamentally different from the coal-dominated grid of the past.

Storage: The essential complement

No honest assessment of REZ development can ignore the role of energy storage. The concentration of variable renewable generation within defined geographic zones creates a clear

imperative for co-located and strategically positioned battery energy storage systems (BESS). Storage assets within REZs serve multiple functions simultaneously: they smooth output variability, provide frequency control and system strength services that the retiring thermal fleet previously delivered, shift generation to periods of peak demand, and reduce curtailment that would otherwise erode project economics.

Australia’s large-scale BESS pipeline has expanded sharply in recent years, driven by falling battery costs, favourable market signals from AEMO’s Integrated System Plan, and direct government support through mechanisms such as the Capacity Investment Scheme. Projects like Neoen’s Victorian Big Battery, Torrens Island Battery in South Australia, and a growing pipeline of grid-scale storage assets across the NEM are demonstrating that storage is not a future aspiration — it is an operational reality being integrated into REZ planning from the outset.

Technical rigour in a complex landscape

The scale and complexity of REZ-based development raises the technical bar considerably. Developers and investors operating within these zones face interconnection challenges, grid stability obligations, performance requirements under network access agreements, and the need to demonstrate technical compliance across increasingly sophisticated regulatory frameworks. Independent technical advisory plays a critical role in navigating this environment — from early-stage feasibility and resource assessment through to lender due diligence, construction monitoring, and operational performance optimisation.

At SgurrEnergy, we have observed firsthand how the quality of technical preparation at the front end of a project determines outcomes across the entire development and operational life cycle. In markets undergoing the structural change that Australia’s REZ framework represents, the margin for technical error narrows. Lenders are scrutinising grid connection assumptions more carefully. Offtakers are demanding performance guarantees backed by independent verification. Regulators are enforcing compliance obligations with increasing rigour. Projects that invest in independent technical excellence from the outset are consistently better positioned to reach financial close and deliver on contracted obligations.

Australia’s energy map is being redrawn, now

The REZ framework represents arguably the most significant structural shift in Australian energy infrastructure since the National Electricity Market was established. It is a coordinated, long-term commitment to concentrating investment where Australia’s renewable resources are most abundant and transmission can be planned efficiently. The transition will not be without complexity — land access negotiations, community engagement, grid integration challenges, and policy continuity across electoral cycles all present real risks that project teams must manage with discipline.

But the direction is unambiguous. Australia’s energy map is being redrawn around its renewable resource endowment, and Renewable Energy Zones are the instrument through which that transformation is being engineered. For the developers, investors, lenders, and asset owners positioned to move decisively within this framework — backed by rigorous technical advice and a clear understanding of both the opportunity and the risk — the scale of what is being built across Australia’s landscape represents one of the most significant infrastructure investment opportunities of this generation.

Author: Arif Aga, Director, SgurrEnergy

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.