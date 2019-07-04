ARENA opens admissions for Incubate 2019

ARENA is calling all energy innovators to take part in Incubate 2019, whereby 10 successful applicants (teams) will look to tackle the complex, large-scale, “whole-of-system challenges” associated with Australia’s transition to renewable energy. ARENA’s aim is to provide a fecund setting for cross-sector partnerships and world first projects.

A-Lab Incubate 2019 is looking for teams with innovative ideas about how renewables can gain a higher share in the electricity grid, how support can be given to Australia’s renewable hydrogen industry, and the general transition to renewables. However, Incubate is not the setting to launch projects, but rather, ARENA is looking to accelerate projects that teams are already actively engaged in.

ARENA has recognised that parcellated projects are unable to make a large impact on the holistic problems of the Australian energy transition. As such, Incubate 2019 is seeking diverse teams comprising up to seven core people from multiple sectors of the industry, be they “innovators, disruptors, technology providers, project developers, energy retailers, network businesses, end-users/customers, regulators, rule makers.”

Applications are open until 2 August 2019 and Incubate 2019 will be held in Sydney on 11-13 September. For further details on Incubate 2019 and the application process can be found here.