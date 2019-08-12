Ib vogt launches EPC works on 109 MW NSW solar project

After receiving a tick of approval from Essential Energy to connected to the local grid, Germany’s Ib vogt has commenced early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works on a 109 MW solar farm in New South Wales. Located approximately 17 km south of the town of Temora and 350 km southwest of Sydney, the project will connect to an existing 132 kV power line and potentially incorporate a battery storage facility at a later stage.

The Sebastopol project was granted planning consent by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in February, with no objections received. “ib vogt would like to thank Temora Shire Council, Junee Shire Council and the local community for their ongoing support for the project,” said Simon Kerrison, Director Project Development at ib vogt.

The plant will join a number of large-scale solar developments in the Riverina region, including: the 17o MW Finley Solar Farm, 333 MW Darlington Point Solar Farm , 150 MW Coleambally Solar Farm, the 70 MW Wyalong Solar Farm and 255 MW Sunraysia Solar Farm. The region has been popular among developers as it offers grid connection via an existing transmission line from Temora to Lake Cowall, and falls within the NSW Government’s South West Priority Energy Zone.

The three Energy Zones in the New England, Central West, and South West NSW regions, identified in the state government’s Transmission Infrastructure Strategy, are described as areas with high energy potential where planned transmission infrastructure upgrades are able to connect multiple projects at lower cost. The zones correspond to the Renewable Energy Zones identified in the AEMO’s Integrated System Plan, a blueprint on how to manage the grid and pave the way for the energy transition to 60% renewables over the next 20 years.

The German developer has been active in large-scale solar Down Under since 2016. It delivered its first Australian project – the 11 MW Williamsdale Solar Farm – near Canberra, and has a pipeline of projects across Australia at various stages.

Ib vogt has been also active in Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. In addition to its strong pipeline in the U.K., the developer has been involved in the 1.8 GW Benban solar complex, which will help Egypt meet 20% of its electricity demand from renewables by 2022, and delivered the Netherlands’ largest solar park – a 54.5 MW project.