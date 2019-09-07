Victorian apple farmer installs vanadium battery to increase solar consumption

pv magazine Australia offers bi-weekly updates of the latest photovoltaics news. We also offer comprehensive global coverage of the most important solar markets worldwide. Select one or more editions for targeted, up to date information delivered straight to your inbox.

Email *

Select Edition(s) * Hold Ctrl or Cmd to select multiple editions. Australia (English, bi-weekly) Global (English, daily) Germany (German, daily) U.S. (English, daily) China (Chinese, weekly) India (English, daily) Latin America (Spanish, daily) Brazil (Portuguese, weekly) Mexico (Spanish, daily) Spain (Spanish, daily) France (French, daily)

We send newsletters with the approximate frequency outlined for each edition above, with occasional additional notifications about events and webinars. We measure how often our emails are opened, and which links our readers click. To provide a secure and reliable service, we send our email with MailChimp, which means we store email addresses and analytical data on their servers. You can opt out of our newsletters at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of every mail. For more information please see our Data Protection Policy