Finalists for Victorian Premier’s Sustainability Awards announced

The Premier’s Sustainability Awards is one of Victoria’s major sustainability programs, the aim of the Awards is to promote, encourage, and celebrate people working to ensure Victoria becomes more sustainable going forward, and to ameliorate the effects of climate change.

This year’s finalists are a varied group of volunteers, government groups, schools, not-for-profits, regional forward-thinkers and independent researchers. Here is a quick rundown on just a few of them:

Gannawarra Shire Council, home to Australia’s largest integrated solar and battery facility at the Gannawarra Solar Farm, is nominated in the Built Environment category for its sustainability initiatives both within its own practices and in the wider community.

Three regional community networks, Gippsland Climate Change Network, Bendigo Sustainability Group and Ballarat Renewable Energy, have joined forces to create the Community Power Hubs. Together the three community energy groups can pool their resources and ensure that their residents have greater ownership of their energy futures.

Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE), a climate change think-tank that engages expert volunteers to produce and promote independent research solutions driving towards zero emissions in an achievable and affordable manner. Before the news broke about Sun Cable’s potential 10 GW Northern Territory solar farm which looks to power Darwin and 25% of Singapore, BZE had released a report which called attention to the potential of up to 10 GW of renewable resource generation in the Territory.

And in the Government category, the Victorian Renewable Energy Target Reverse Auction conducted by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and part of the Victorian Renewable Energy Targets program. The auction aims to support the development of more than 900 MW of new renewable energy, enough to generate 25% of our electricity by 2020, 40% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

These are just some of the finalists for the Premier’s Sustainability Awards. The interim CEO of Sustainability Victoria, Carl Muller, congratulated the finalists for their innovative work. “Delivering these Awards means we continue to discover and celebrate the talent and enthusiasm Victorians have for thinking creatively bout new models of sustainability,” said Muller, “the Awards, now in their 17th year, acknowledge leadership, innovation and achievement. Each finalist is commended for improving sustainable outcomes across business, government, education, health and within the community.”

The winners will be announced in each of the 11 categories at the Awards ceremony on Thursday 10 October at Forum Melbourne. For more information, click here.