Sonnen rolls out batteries to Australia’s most sustainable residential development

German storage specialist sonnen has begun installing its Aussie made (at the former Holden factory in Elizabeth, SA) sonnenBatteries at the Aquarevo sustainable residential development.

Aquarevo, a unique joint venture by South East Water and Villawood Properties in Lyndhurst, VIC, is an innovatively sustainable residential development that revolutionises the delivery of water and sewerage services, backed up by solar panels and energy storage, to provide residents with every opportunity to live sustainably.

As residents take up the energy storage opportunity they may also participate in the community Virtual Power Plant (VPP). “Sonnen is proud to be part of this landmark housing project,” said Nathan Dunn, CEO of sonnen Asia Pacific, “Aquarevo is one of sonnen’s largest residential developments to be equipped with sonnenBatteries to date, and we believe its residents will be delighted with the simplicity, and durability of our product and the flexibility to expand their battery storage if their energy requirements change over time.”

The hybridity and inclusivity of sonnen’s smart energy storage solution means that homeowners are saved the additional cost of a solar inverter as the sonnenBatterie can plug directly into the sustainable home’s existing solar panels.

Moreover, sonnen exclusively uses cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries. Not only is this particular chemistry said to provide greater cycle stability (said by sonnen), and improved safety, but it provides downward pressure on the controversial cobalt mining industry worldwide. Researchers and human rights organisations argue that cobalt mining, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where around 60% of the world’s supply is sourced, comes at a great cost in both environmental damage and the exploitation of local workers.

Aquarevo utilises a rainwater tank and state-of-the-art hot water system along with optimising waste water management systems to reduce demand on potable water supplies by up to 70%.

The supply of sonnenBatteries to the Aquarevo development is yet another demonstration of sonnen’s strong commitment to the Australian market.