Stockland offers discounted solar and batteries to 25,000 households

Stockland has launched a nationwide sustainability initiative to offer discounted renewable energy packages for up to 25,000 residents. Through a partnership with solar and battery provider Bradford Energy, the developer is offering discounts of between 15 and 20% on packages for solar panels, inverters and optimisers, and battery systems.

Stockland Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mark Steinert said the renewable-energy discount would generate significant ongoing savings for residents. “A package of 20 solar panels, with a battery, could save households as much as $3,000 a year – equivalent to the annual electricity cost for a five-person home,” he said. The package quoted is a 6 kW solar array + SolarEdge Inverter & Optimiser (Inverter Size 5) + LG Chem RESU 10H battery, installed in Victoria or Western Australia.

“We want Australians to live happily, sustainably and affordably in our communities and believe renewable energy offerings such as this, are not only good for the environment, but can be a good investment for residents,” Steinert said. The offer will be available to residents of properties developed by Stockland since 1 January 2015 as part of the developer’s pledge to promote sustainable communities.

The initiative follows the recent installation of more than $1.6 million of solar panels and batteries to residents of an entire street in Victoria’s Highlands community, at no cost to customers. All resident owners on Sustainable Drive in Craigieburn were offered a renewable energy package including rooftop solar panels, an inverter and optimiser, and a battery system, valued at more than $19,000. This initiative is part of a long-term research study to assess the environmental and cost-saving benefits of installing solar panels and battery pack technology.

Steinert said both initiatives highlighted Stockland’s commitment to investing in sustainable energy and developing energy efficiency programs. Namely, the company is one of the world’s most sustainable real estate companies as recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. “As a real estate owner, manager and developer we believe we have both the opportunity and responsibility to create the right balance of social, environmental and commercial conditions for our community, customers and investors now and in the future,” Steinert said.

Last financial year Stockland installed 12.1 MW of solar photovoltaic capacity bringing its total portfolio solar capacity to 16.4 MW. To date, Stockland has invested around $32 million in solar projects with an expected 17.9 MW of solar PV capacity across its commercial property portfolio by the end of FY20.