Australia’s first Tesla Powerwall four years on

When Tesla release a new product, the world watches. At the recent release of the Cybertruck, the company’s EV ute, the unveiling almost broke the Internet when Elon Musk’s attempt to demonstrate the ute’s unbreakable windows demonstrated the opposite. Four years ago, when Tesla released the much-anticipated Powerwall battery storage solution, the world was similarly attentive, and in Australia at least our eyes were on Nick Pfitzner, the first Australian and one of the first worldwide to install the Powerwall in his home.

After four years with the Powerwall installed, Natural Solar thought it was a good time to check in on Nick and see how the then much anticipated battery had stacked up. How has the Powerwall turned out? Well, it’s more than stacking up, it’s stacking up a load of cash in saved bills too. The system has saved the Pfitzner family $8,463.43 over the last four years. Pfitzner claims that in the time since the Powerwall was installed he’s managed to power his home for a mere 46 cents per day, that’s using appliances, air-conditioning, electricity, pool, everything, and for the price of a handful of Red Frog jelly lollies.

“For many families, these results sit firmly in the ‘too good to be true’ realm,” says Chris Williams, CEO & Founder of Natural Solar. “Nick was one of the first people in the world to have his Tesla Powerwall installed, and effectively started what we term the ‘battery boom’ globally. To see the numbers stack up after four years proves the technology is truly here to stay and will likely only continue to grow with a huge demand worldwide.”

The drop in the Pfitzner’s bills has been staggering since they took up the 5kWp solar system and battery. Where previously the Pfitzners had been paying an average of $572.29 per quarter to power their home and all its bells and whistles, with the Powerwall they’ve seen a drop in their average quarterly bill of 92%, down to just $45.16.

“When the price of power is increasing by an average of 10-15% per annum, these unprecedented savings really speak to the benefits of battery power,” said Williams. Natural Solar claims to have received more than 425,000 consumer enquiries for battery power in the last four years, and has installed thousands of systems around the country.

Since the Pfitzner’s installed their Powerwall four years ago the batteries have been popping up all over the place. In Queensland a combination of solar and a Powerwall has produced Australia’s first totally off-grid solar-powered classroom, the Hivve. The Queensland Government launched, and then expanded, its battery grant and loan scheme, and thousands of Australians across the country have installed batteries in their homes, not to mention the famous Hornsdale Big Battery in South Australia.