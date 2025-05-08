Poweroad launches 233 kWh battery for C&I solar

Chinese battery energy storage manufacturer Poweroad has announced a new all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) for commercial and industrial applications.

The Flex 233 AIO system integrates battery packs, a battery management system (BMS), an energy management system (EMS), a power conversion system (PCS), and a fire protection system.

“Its compact design requires only 1.7 m² of space for easy installation while delivering high energy density,” the company said in a statement. “It is ideal for applications such as peak shaving, demand response, solar self-consumption, backup power, and microgrids.”

The system uses IP67-rated 233 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Up to 10 battery cabinets can be connected in series, for a total storage capacity of 2.33 MWh. In addition, the system can hold 1-10 PCSs, each with a rated AC input of 100 kW.

“It features advanced liquid cooling, maintaining the internal temperature difference within 3 C for a longer system lifespan,” Poweroad said. “With a wide operating temperature range from -30 C to 55 C, Flex 233 performs reliably in harsh environments.”

From pv magazine Global