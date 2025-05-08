7.15 GW of renewables and energy storage awarded rights to connect to NSW REZ

The New South Wales (NSW) government has awarded 10 renewable energy projects with a combined 7.15 GW of energy generation and storage capacity access rights to connect to network infrastructure in what will be the state’s first renewable energy zone (REZ).

Centred around the regional city of Dubbo, the Central-West Orana REZ is the first of five planned by the NSW government as part of its strategy to replace the state’s ageing coal-fired generators.

The 20,000 square kilometre zone is expected to deliver at least 4.5 GW of new network capacity, allowing for 7.7 GW of solar, wind and battery facilities to connect into the grid.

Projects granted access rights in the Central West Orana REZ include British developer Lightsource bp’s Sandy Creek developments which include a 750 MW solar farm and an up to 750 MW / 3,000 MWh battery energy storage system.

Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Australian construction and engineering firm Cimic Group, has secured access rights for its Cobbora project that includes a 700 MW solar farm and a 400 MW / 800 MWh battery.

Potentia Energy, an Australian renewable energy company co-owned by Italy’s Enel Green Power and Japanese oil and gas giant Inpex, has got the nod for the Tallawang hybrid project that comprises a 500 MW solar farm and a 500 MW/ 1,000 MWh battery.

Other successful projects include Acen’s Birriwa project that is to include a 600 MW alongside a battery of up to 600 MW, with two hours of storage capacity, and the Philippines-headquartered company’s planned 919 MW Valley of the Winds wind farm.

Squadron Energy’s 700 MW Spicers Creek and Tilt Renewables’ 1,332 MW Liverpool Range wind farms complete the list.

The Liverpool Range and Spicers Creek wind farms, and the Birriwa solar and battery project have already secured planning approval. The other projects are still subject to planning approval processes, including ongoing community consultation.

EnergyCo, the state-owned authority charged with delivering the REZ, said the 10 projects have a total of 7.15 GW of renewable energy and storage capacity. When fully operational, the 10 projects are expected to generate 15,000 GWh of energy per year and will be capable of powering 2.7 million homes by 2031 in peak periods.

“This is a landmark initiative that puts NSW on the map as a leader in renewable energy innovation,” EnergyCo Chief Executive Officer Hannah McCaughey said. “Granting access rights to these renewable energy projects will almost double NSW’s current operating large-scale wind and solar generation.”

The announcement brings to 10 GW the amount of new capacity NSW has pushed forward in recent weeks, after 3.65 GW of new projects were granted access rights in the South West REZ in late April.

NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe the projects will help ensure the state has enough renewable energy generation and storage when coal-fired power stations retire. They also give certainty to host communities, and deliver billions in private investment in the region.

“This deal will secure billions of dollars of private investment in renewable energy and deliver enough electricity to power 2.7 million NSW homes a year,” she said.

“By unlocking new renewable capacity and enhancing battery storage, we are making our power grid more reliable and putting downward pressure on bills.”

The state government said the 10 projects are expected to bring more than 3,200 jobs to the Central West Orana region during construction and 870 ongoing operations and maintenance roles, over the average 30-year agreement.