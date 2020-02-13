Developer, EPC agree standstill in Kennedy solar-wind-battery park dispute

ASX-listed renewables developer Windlab has reached an agreement with EPC contractors – a joint venture between Danish Vestas Wind Systems and U.S. Quanta Services – on a four-week standstill in a bid to resolve the Kennedy solar-wind-battery park dispute outside the courtroom. The announcement follows an adjudication released last week that ruled Windlab will be the sole party to bear the costs of delays at the landmark project.

Pursuant to the adjudication determination under Queensland Building Industry Fairness, Windlab will have to pay the contractor $949,740 in milestone payments previously withheld, and a further $6.6 million in variation claims and delay costs. The adjudicator has also reversed Kennedy’s previously invoiced liquidated damaged and indemnity costs to the EPC contractor and denied payment of $19,615,375 of the EPC contractor’s claims.

For the four-week period, Windlab will not be asked to make any payments to the contractor but will also refrain from challenging the adjudication. “During this stand-still the parties will in good faith seek an overall commercial resolution of all disputed claims and provide [Kennedy Energy Park] with certainty concerning the outstanding network system registration and commercial operation of the project,” Windlab said in a statement to the ASX.