AGL, Hillgrove Resources scrap 250 MW pumped hydro plans

In what has been termed a mutual agreement, AGL and Hillgrove Resources have decided to scrap a plan to develop a 250 MW pumped hydro facility at the Kanmantoo copper mine in South Australia’s Adelaide Hills region. According to Hillgrove, the two sides could not see eye to eye on a way forward that enabled the mine owner to commence underground mining and AGL to progress the development of the pumped hydro facility simultaneously.

The project was first announced last April when AGL secured the right to develop, own and operate the Kanmantoo pumped hydro energy storage project based on a $31 million binding agreement. AGL was supposed to buy the land required for the project from Hillgrove shortly after a final investment decision, which was expected to be made after the completion of processing at Kanmantoo. “The signing was the start of a multiple-stage process to progress the project and the agreements were subject to a number of conditions which needed to be satisfied within specified timeframes,” AGL’s Executive General Manager of Wholesale Markets, Richard Wrightson, said on Friday.

Since the agreement was signed, Hillgrove said it had conducted limited drilling work on an underground mining project below the giant pit that was going to be used for the pumped hydro project. In January, it won approval to begin underground mining. “However, Hillgrove and AGL could not reach agreement on a way forward that enabled Hillgrove to commence underground mining and AGL to progress development of the PHES simultaneously,” Hillgrove said in a statement.