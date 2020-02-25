First Solar announces surprise fourth-quarter loss, considers sale of development business

First Solar’s full-year and fourth-quarter financial results included a surprise loss and a potentially huge announcement.



The big news, aside from the numbers, was First Solar’s intent to evaluate its U.S. project development business. The company is currently believed to sub-contract its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to a third party.

CEO Mark Widmar said First Solar is “at its core … a technology and module manufacturing company. Given the significant evolution of developing utility scale PV projects in the United States, we believe now is an appropriate time to evaluate our options with respect to our U.S. project development business line.”

Options

His statement continued: “The consideration of potential options for its U.S. project development business by First Solar is at a preliminary stage and may not result in any transaction being consummated.”

Shares in the vertically-integrated U.S. thin-film solar firm fell 14% on Friday, after an unexpected fourth-quarter loss was revealed and sales missed analyst targets.