Subiaco goes solar

The leafy City of Subiaco in Perth announced the adoption of its Carbon Reduction Plan on Wednesday (18 March 2020). The City of Subiaco says that it is the first local government in Western Australia to develop a comprehensive corporate carbon reduction plan with the goal of becoming certified carbon neutral by June 2020 and switching to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

“The adoption of this plan is a significant step for the City and clearly demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and delivering action on climate change, which is important to our community,” said Mayor Penny Taylor.

The council has already made a solid start on this venture through the installation of solar panels and energy-efficient systems. As of now, the City has a total solar power generation capacity of 162.78 kW spread across several of its sites. These include a 100 KW install at Lords Recreation Centre, 31.9 kW at Subiaco Library, and three other 10 kW arrays at Rosalie Park, Subiaco Community Centre and Tom Dadour Community Centre.

“We want to be a leading Council that seeks to actively minimise all carbon emissions – as we have been doing,” said Taylor, “and look to appropriate offsets that make a real difference and show leadership at a community level.”

The City’s Carbon Reduction Plan sets out six targets in pursuit of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations:

• Target 1: Obtain and maintain certified carbon neutral status 2020–2030

• Target 2: 100% renewable energy by 2025

• Target 3: Energy consumption reduced by 20% by 2025

• Target 4: Fleet vehicles meet Climate Change Authority’s standard by 2025

• Target 5: Reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030

• Target 6: Transparency and reporting

For the 100% renewable target, the City will seek out a variety of options. Not only will the City seek to improve upon its own renewable energy production across its sites, but also procure renewable energy from nearby projects such as solar farms, or from accredited offsetting sources.

“As well as giving ratepayers better value for money, this plan will help ensure the City is protected against price increases on utilities and fuel, and prepared for a potential carbon price in the future,” continued Taylor.

The City of Subiaco’s full Corporate Carbon Reduction Plan can be viewed here.