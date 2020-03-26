Enphase Energy expands Australian distribution network

US microinverter maker Enphase Energy has expanded its Australian distribution network on the back of its partnership with global distributor Rexel Group. This will make Enphase products available to solar installers via Rexel’s extensive wholesale network in both metro and regional Australia.

“Enphase and Rexel have been working together in the United States and Europe, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration to Australia,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Rexel’s long history and brand strength in Australia, combined with its vast retail presence, means that solar installers can benefit from even more convenient access to Enphase products at competitive pricing and supported by our outstanding customer service.”

Rexel Australia will provide solar installers with Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters as well as the full suite of Enphase IQ™ accessory products, including the Enphase Q Cable™ wire system and the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway at its nearly 50 specialist solar branches across the country.

“We believe Enphase products offer an innovative AC solar solution that delivers the highest standards for solar safety to help installers grow their businesses, while minimizing their risk of exposure to high-voltage DC electricity,” said Rob McLeod, managing director at Rexel Australia.

Last month, Enphase Energy partnered with installer Solaray and wholesaler AC Solar Warehouse in Australia to intensify the calls against rooftop DC isolators, stressing they should be replaced with safer equipment now available in the market. Often referred to as the weakest link in the rooftop PV safety, DC isolators were mandated in Australia in 2012 and are responsible for approximately 65% of conventional DC solar system failures.

Enphase IQ microinverters are arc fault detection and rapid shutdown compliant equipment, which provides a quick and easy method to de-energize PV modules to ensure complete safety for first responders and eliminate the risk of electrocution. Rapid shutdown capability is built-in, with no additional equipment necessary. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years by the homeowner.