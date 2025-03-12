Sigenergy secures CEC approval for single-phase models

Sigenergy has announced its SigenStor 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW single-phase models have been approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC), ensuring they are eligible for all government grant and subsidy programs.

The SigenStor, introduced to the Australian market in 2023, combines a solar PV inverter, battery pack, EV charger, energy management system (EMS), and battery power conversion system (PCS) in one unit. The battery cells utilise lithium-iron phospate chemistry while the batteries units are modular, allowing multiple units to be stacked.

The new CEC listing covers the:

8 kW single-phase energy controller (standalone)

8 kW single-phase energy controller plus 8/10/13/16/24/32/40/48 kWh batteries

10 kW single-phase energy controller (standalone)

10 kW single-phase energy controller plus 8/10/13/16/24/32/40/48 kWh batteries

12 kW single-phase energy controller (standalone)

12 kW single-phase energy controller plus 8/10/13/16/24/32/40/48 kWh batteries

Sigenergy said the CEC certification allows for the installation of 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW single-phase energy controllers without batteries, and avoids the need to purchase the hybrid version of the inverter.

The company said the CEC approval provides Australian customers with greater flexibility to choose energy products that align with their energy consumption patterns, adding that it expects to receive approval for its three-phase range of energy controllers without batteries in the coming weeks.

Sigenergy also hinted at the release in the coming months of new products designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The certification comes with a recent report by United States consultancy Frost & Sullivan revealing that SigenStor secured the No.1 position in the stackable all-in-one distributed energy storage system market up to Q3 2024, shipping 231 MWh of units to claim a 24.3% market share.