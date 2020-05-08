Fimer’s React 2 added to SA Home Battery Scheme

A newcomer to the South Australia (SA) Home Battery Scheme, the React 2 residential storage solution from Italian inverter specialist Fimer is now eligible for subsidies. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery boasts a storage capacity of up to 12 kWh.

The SA Home Battery Scheme gives all grid-connected South Australians access to their state government subsidies and low-interest loans to help pay for a home battery system and new solar if required. Following a strong surge in the number of new homes signed up to the program, the first step down of subsidy took effect mid-April.

The government introduced new subsidy levels of $300 per kWh and $400 per kWh and the maximum subsidy of $4,000, which was a significant reduction given that the maximum subsidy level was previously capped at $6,000, while the subsidy was $500 per kWh and $600 per kWh, the latter one being reserved for energy concession holders.

In the space of just five weeks before the first planned reduction of subsidies, thousands of South Australian households have rushed to sign up to the scheme. More than 5,000 subsidies were approved, which took the total number of subsidies to 12,334.

As the interest in installing a battery continues to grow under Australia’s biggest subsidy scheme, the list of eligible products is getting longer. The newcomer to the flock, React 2, is a modular solution from Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer.

Earlier this year, Fimer completed the acquisition of the inverter business of Swiss conglomerate ABB which it started last July. The transaction included all of ABB’s manufacturing and R&D sites in Finland, India and Italy and 800 employees in 26 different countries. Fimer said the combined business will ship more than 7 GW of inverters this year.

As for its residential home battery solution, Fimer says React 2 has one of the industry’s highest energy efficiency rates, providing up to 10% more energy than lower voltage battery systems. The system includes a hybrid single-phase inverter available in power ratings of 3.6 and 5.0 kW.

“It is great to have the React 2 on the South Australian home battery scheme,” said Jason Venning, Country Manager, Fimer Australia. “Our solution provides homeowners with the choice of a high-quality hybrid inverter and modular battery system from one manufacturer with a 10-year warranty and a battery performance guarantee.”

Offering flexibility to homeowners with a choice of storage capacity to suit their needs, the system can be expanded from 4 kWh to 12 kWh. It can achieve up to 90% energy self-reliance, which means that even with a temporary loss of power from the grid, the React 2 battery can keep powering your home.

Thanks to the possibility of both AC and DC side connection, React 2 can be used both for new installs and retrofitting, allowing homeowners to improve their energy self-consumption and save on their energy bills.

Alongside the SA Home Battery Scheme, React 2 is also available under the Victorian battery scheme.