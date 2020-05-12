Giant 690-MW Gemini solar project near Las Vegas on BLM land gets the go-ahead

From pv magazine USA

Declaring it part of the Trump administration’s “all of the above approach to domestic energy production,” the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) just announced the approval of a proposal to construct and operate the 690 MW Gemini solar project — what will be the largest solar project in the U.S. upon completion.

The land proposed for the enormous development is on the Moapa River Indian Reservation, 33 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Among the concerns was the project’s visual impact on an historic railroad camp, as well as the Old Spanish National Historic Trail.

Those issues have been mitigated. New methods of working with native vegetation and wildlife are being implemented. Desert tortoises are being relocated during construction, later to be returned — and the project is full-speed ahead for developers Arevia Power and Solar Partners XI.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the record of decision (ROD) for the developers to construct the $1 billion project that could generate enough electricity to power 260,000 homes in the Las Vegas region and energy markets in Southern California.

Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary at the Interior Department said, in a conference call, “Domestic energy production on federal lands remains fundamental to our national security and the achievements of the Trump administration.”