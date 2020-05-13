Micronesia launches tender for utility scale solar-plus-storage

More than 11% of the island federation’s generation mix is supplied by solar.

The government of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has launched a tender for construction of several solar plants linked to energy storage systems.

The first of two lots in the tender concerns an 800 kW/800 kWh storage system to be connected to a power station owned by the Yap State Public Service Corporation utility plus a 300 kW rooftop solar system and a 1.6 MW ground-mounted solar plant, all on the island of Yap.

The second project, on the island of Kosrae, involves 1 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop solar capacity and a 60 kW, solar-based minigrid coupled with 30 kW/160 kWh of storage.

Construction of the facilities is expected to require around $15 million and developers can submit bidsuntil July 13.

The project is being backed by the Asian Development Bank.

The FSM had 2 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of the year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures, among a total generation capacity of 18 MW.