Growatt selected for Ikea’s turnkey solar offer in Australia

For both solar packages available in Australia, Ikea has selected Growatt products, including its X generation inverters and residential lithium-ion battery storage systems. Launched last week, the new Ikea home solar offer in Australia, Solstråle, will occur in waves, and the aim is that during 2020 Solstråle will be available for customers located within 100km of an Ikea store in all states and territories where the furniture brand is present.

Growatt MIN 5000TL-X 5kW single-phase inverter is included in the Solstråle basic package, while the company’s MIN 5000TL-XH 5kW hybrid inverter along with its 6.5kWh battery is part of the solar storage package. Both packages come with Trina Solar’s 370W modules. ”This is great recognition for our innovations as Ikea only opts for tier-1 suppliers and reliable products,” said Lisa Zhang, Growatt marketing director.

“MIN 5000TL-X and XH inverters are compact and light,” she added. “Customers also like the OLED display and touch button, and users can have better experience with these modernly designed inverters.” The OLED display has a durable touch button that can last over three million clicks. In addition, using Growatt’s latest monitoring solution ShineWiFi-X, the system owners can log into ShinePhone App and view real-time and historic solar power generation, and also check the carbon emissions they have slashed by switching on to solar.

Launched earlier this year, the inverters of the TL-XH series have efficiencies ranging from 98.2% to 98.4% and are equipped with a battery interface that offers the option to connect the rooftop PV system to a storage system without the need of extra components or retrofits costs. Included in the Solstråle Battery package, Growatt’s 6.5 kWh lithium is compact and easy to install. Its DoD (Depth of Discharge) can reach up to 94.5%, the manufacturer says.

Growatt has been present in Australia for over a decade as one of the leading inverter providers. Within a year since it established its first office, Growatt captured a 23% residential market share in Australia. By 2018, approximately 10% of Australia’s two million installed rooftop systems incorporated a Growatt inverter solution. To date, Growatt has shipped over 320,000 inverters to Australia.

Since its founding, the company has supplied over 12 GW of mostly residential inverters to over 100 countries, including Australia, where the company has been awarded the Top Brand PV Seal by EuPD Research, recognizing its leading position in the country in terms of reliability, market penetration, brand awareness, satisfaction, etc. In 2019, Growatt took over 11% market share of single-phase inverters worldwide, coming in third after SolarEdge and SMA, according to PV Inverter Market Tracker by IHS Markit.