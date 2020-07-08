REVS to power V2G in Canberra

When not in use, the 51 Nissan Leafs can participate in some FCAS markets.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is backing a trial that will see 51 Nissan Leafs provide frequency regulation services to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The project has been aptly named Realising Electric Vehicle-to-Grid Services (REVS).

ARENA claims that the project will be one of the world’s largest. It builds a number of V2G pilots, including a 2018 projects in Germany, also involving Nissan Leafs. A 3 MW/2.8 MWh energy storage project, using second Leaf batteries was deployed in the same year in the Netherlands, at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

Not only could the REVS project demonstrate the value that EVs can provide to the grid through the use of their batteries, but it also could illustrate how fleet owners can benefit from the additional revenue stream.

The Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS) market on the NEM is a relatively recent development, with the process having been kicked off by regulators in 2015 with AEMC’s Energy Storage Review. The effectiveness of battery storage to provide frequency services has been dramatically demonstrated by Neoen’s Hornsdale Power Reserve, which has captured significant FCAS market share and revenues.

The REVS project is planned to provide data from which a commercialisation roadmap for V2G applications in Australia by the Australian National University (ANU). The ANU is joined by partners JET Charge, Evoenergy, SG Fleet, the ACT Government and Nissan in the project. Canberra utility ActewAGL is also a participant, with the utility’s lead on the project Todd Eagles describing the parties as a “powerful collective of stakeholders invested in supporting the uptake of renewables through vehicle-to-grid capabilities.”

Of particular interest is the way in which FCAS revenues can accelerate the replacement of internal combustion fleets with EVs. The project proponents anticipate the 51-Leaf fleet to have an availability to the grid of 70%, when the EVs are parked in between journeys. The Leafs will replace existing ACT Government petrol cars.

“Given its potential capability to provide similar services as household batteries, V2G has the opportunity to transform a vehicle into a revenue generating device for consumers, through access to energy and network service markets and also to provide power solutions for the grid,” said ARENA CEO Darren Miller in a statement.