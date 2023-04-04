Value of Australia’s lithium exports more than triple from last year

The value of Australia’s lithium exports alone are expected to exceed $18.5 billion this year, up from $5.3 billion in 2021–22, according to the Australian government’s Resources and Energy Quarterly. It is worth noting the lithium market was worth just $1.2 billion in 2020–21, demonstrating the sector’s enormous year-on-year growth.
Lithium’s tripling value looks like something of a shining light in a graph showing the value of nearly all Australia’s other exports like coal, natural gas, iron ore trending down. In fact, the export value of lithium and base metals are expected to equal that of coal within the next four years, reaching parity by 2027–28.
Base metals include materials like copper, nickel, tin, aluminium, zinc, and lead. While these are, of course, vital to a number of industries, an increasing portion is used by renewable industries. Meanwhile, in 2022 Australia grew its overall marketshare for lithium, reaching 53% of the world’s total production.
“The latest Resources and Energy Quarterly underlines the importance of our critical minerals sector,” Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King, said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.