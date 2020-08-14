CEFC makes first industrial property investment as it seeks to unlock sector’s PV, battery potential

Charter Hall’s $5.5 billion Prime Industrial Fund (CPIF) has landed a $50 million equity investment from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), which will help implement innovative sustainability solutions across the fund’s industrial and logistics assets. The investment announced on Thursday represents the CEFC’s first foray into the industrial property sector that holds great potential for sustainability improvements.

“Australia has about 35 million square metres of industrial roof space – a largely untapped resource for energy efficiency improvements, solar PV and batteries that offers significant potential to provide clean energy as well as grid services,” CEFC CEO Ian Learmonth said. “With long-term industrial tenants looking for more sustainable property to help meet their ESG targets, the industrial property sector provides important opportunities to further decarbonise the economy.”

The CEFC hopes that working with one of industry leaders, like Charter Hall, will help transform the industrial property sector as it drives sustainability measures across the fund’s extensive portfolio of assets. The $5.5 billion CPIF is one of Australia’s largest industrial and logistics funds, with 75 assets across Australia, including warehouses, industrial estates and distribution centers.

“This investment will also lead to the construction of new assets that make use of the latest in sustainable design and materials, potentially driving uptake of materials identified in the Federal Government’s Technology Investment Roadmap such as green steel, aluminium and cement, and delivering long term benefits to Australia’s emissions profile,” Learmonth said.

Industrial PV