Plan to deploy 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh storage project gets approval in the US

From pv magazine USA.

The past month has been littered with news of exceptionally large battery storage developments, yet none in the world can compare to the news that Vistra’s permit to expand an energy storage system under construction at its natural gas-fired Moss Landing generation station in California to 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh has been approved.

That’s right. Gigawatt-scale battery energy storage is on the table.

The proposed expansion would quadruple the battery system’s size and make it the largest battery storage installation in the world, a couple of times over.

While the permit has been approved, the expansion will happen “should market and economic conditions support it,” according to Vistra President and CEO Curtis Morgan.

For some perspective as to how large this battery is, consider that, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the country’s entire installed battery storage capacity at the end of 2018 came in at 869 MW, while total installed battery storage at the end of 2019 (including behind-the-meter) was approximately 1.7 GW, according to Wood Mackenzie. This one battery, when completed, will be larger in capacity than every other utility-scale battery energy storage system in the country, combined.