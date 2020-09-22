Thin-film agrivoltaic solar tubes

Tube Solar, which aims to expand its annual production capacity at Augsburg to 250 MW, said its products can be permeated by light and water for optimal plant growth and require simple, inexpensive mounting and assembly. The tubes offer partial shading to crops as well as protection from heavy rain, hail and bird droppings and Tube Solar says their rounded surface also offers a self-cleaning aspect.

Minister Aiwanger said the lightweight devices, in addition to their agrivoltaic applications, could be installed on roofs until now thought unsuitable for heavier, conventional solar modules. “That is why the Free State of Bavaria is happy to support this project with a large grant,” said the politician.