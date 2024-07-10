Australia’s first community lithium battery and EV charger factory opening soon

Australian-owned battery technology company Elumina is nearing completion of its $20 million (USD 13.4 million) community lithium battery and electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing plant in Queensland.

Based on the Gold Coast, 75 km south of Brisbane, the 2,500 square metre factory is Australia’s first community battery manufacturing facility and is set up to produce 300 lithium battery EV chargers a year.

The All-in-One Ultra-Fast (D1) EV Charger has a built in 193 kWh battery and means EVs can be charged in regional locations were there is may be low or unstable power supply.

The community battery energy storage systems (BESS) will be available in three sizes, 200 kWh, 1000 kWh and 1500 kWh and is designed as an efficient and smart power supply that can be connected with solar, EV chargers and other devices to form a micro-grid.

Elumina Chief Executive Officer of Lisa Marsh said onshore manufacturing of critical EV technology, such as chargers and batteries, is essential to Australia’s energy future.

“Queensland has the potential to become a world leader in next-generation battery manufacturing and research and development. Our centre is just the start of that. We are committed to making a fundamental difference to Australia’s clean energy economy,” Marsh said.

“We’re building this facility using local talent and locally sourced parts and materials. Once it’s completed, it will support 300 high-skilled jobs, which will draw on the region’s talent.”

To remain at the forefront of battery technology evolution, Elumina has partnered with the China-headquartered battery cell manufacturer CATL to conduct research and development at the Gold Coast factory, giving the company access to the latest CATL technology as their only research and development partner in Australia.

Marsh said building Australia’s sovereign capability in battery storage and EV technology would support the growth of green energy and electric vehicles.

“Our world-class research and development training centre will allow us to upskill hundreds of Queenslanders with the expertise to contribute to our evolving battery and EV charging sector and through battery storage we can capture this energy and ensure reliable and cheaper off-grid power to insulate communities from power outages and saves them money,” Marsh said.

“We want the thousands of chargers and batteries set to be deployed over coming years to have a ‘Made in Australia’ stamp and we know community batteries are a critical piece of the puzzle towards net zero and harnessing rooftop solar to bring down power bills for Aussies.”

“Our EV chargers will give Aussies the confidence to not just drive an EV, but even do a road trip from Perth to Port Macquarie or from Cairns to Canberra!” Marsh said.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the Gold Coast’s economic and climate resilience and sustainability strategies are the platform to support its use of renewable energy and boost the uptake of renewables.

“Elumina choosing the Gold Coast as home for Australia’s first factory building both lithium community batteries and EV chargers shows our city has the right settings, ambitions and support for businesses for advanced manufacturing to thrive,” Tate said.

“I’m excited to see the thousands of EV chargers and batteries set to be deployed in Australia over the coming years to be stamped, ‘Made on the Gold Coast’.”

To accelerate the deployment of its EV chargers across the country, Elumina has partnered with Australian electric service provider and installer of EV charging stations with national asset management capabilities, Addelec (formerly known as Gemtek).

Addelec General Manager Chris McPherson said the number of EVs on Australian roads is growing rapidly and charging infrastructure needs to keep pace.

“Producing EV chargers in Australia will make it easier to meet demand and to support the exciting transformation to more sustainable transport.”

Marsh said as a female CEO leading the charge in Australia’s battery manufacturing industry, she is immensely proud of the transformative impact Elumina is making.

“We are not just building batteries; we are powering a cleaner, more sustainable future for our nation. Every innovation, every breakthrough, and every job created represents our commitment to driving positive change and advancing Australia’s position in the global clean energy revolution. Together, we are not only shaping the future of energy storage but also paving the way towards a greener tomorrow for generations to come,” Marsh said.

The Elumina battery manufacturing plant is set to be operational by August 2024, with future plans to expand into a 15,000 square metre facility.