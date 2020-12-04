CIMIC Group’s UGL secures more than $112 million in utilities contracts

A 330 kV switchyard connecting the Snowy 2.0 pumped-hydro project is among the contracts that UGL will deliver on.

Part of the Cimic Group, UGL has been awarded contracts with electricity transmission system operators TransGrid, Powerlink and United Energy in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria respectively.

Formerly known as United Group, UGL provides construction, maintenance and asset management services to the rail, resources and infrastructure sectors.

CIMIC Group CEO Juan Santamaria said the company was “proud to work with these clients to connect future renewable projects to the grid and supply new energy into the network”.

The contracts, announced by UGL on Friday, will be executed over a multi-year period with work on some of the projects expected to commence before the end of 2020.

The projects include the design and construction of a 330 kV switchyard at Maragle in the Snowy Mountains. The contract includes building 10km of 330 kV transmission lines to connect the switchyard and the Snowy 2.0 pumped-hydro project cable yard.

Transgrid has also engaged UGL to install a 52MW / 78 MWh Tesla battery at the Wallgrove substation in Sydney’s west.

UGL will also design and construct a 132 kV / 33 kV substation to support the connection of a Gunnedah solar farm to TransGrid’s energy network.

Queensland Government-owned operator Powerlink has engaged UGL to design and construct substations at Lilyvale and South Gladstone.

In Victoria, UGL will carry out design and construction work for United Energy, including the installation and replacement of feeder schemes at substations and the installation of safety mechanisms.

UGL managing director Doug Moss said the contracts serve to illustrate the company’s expertise and versatility.

“These new contracts in the utilities sector highlight UGL’s power and renewables capability and expand on our well-established relationships with TransGrid, Powerlink and United Energy,” he said. “We look forward to carrying out these contracts in a safe and reliable manner.”

The contracts are not UGL’s first foray into the utilities market.

The company was engaged by Foresight Solar Australia to design and build the first stage of the 88 MW Bannerton Solar Farm, near Robinvale in Victoria. Once operational, UGL will operate and maintain the facility for an initial two-year period.