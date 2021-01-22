Inverter manufacturer doubles warranty for Australian market

Chinese-headquartered GoodWe has increased its warranty to a standard 10 years across its full range of on-grid inverters, when registered on the company’s Smart Energy Management System (SEMS) portal. The warranty will apply to all inverters produced after October 1, 2020 and installed in Australia after January 1, 2021.

GoodWe Australia country manager Dean Williamson told pv magazine the decision to increase the warranty was a simple one after the company’s inverters were thoroughly tested by a third party over an extended period.

“We’ve done extensive testing and we’re very confident with extending the warranty,” he said.

“It was predominantly the third party. They gave us the stamp of approval that all of our string inverters were manufactured to last longer than 10 years.

“We hope this new warranty will give customers more confidence to choose our world-leading technology products and that it shows our strong desire to stay in the Australian market for the long haul.”

To be eligible for the new 10-year warranty, customers must be connected to GoodWe’s SEMS portal and have uploaded the inverter’s power generation data.

Williamson said the company’s SEMS enabled end users to track their power generation data daily and allowed for their inverters to be upgraded remotely. The system is also designed to diagnose issues and send warning push notifications and troubleshooting guidelines automatically.

An established presence in the Australian market since 2012, GoodWe continues to prove one of the most popular PV inverter manufacturers, offering a series of single- and three-phase inverters ranging from 0.7 kW to 250 kW for use on residential and commercial rooftops and in energy storage systems.

Williamson said GoodWe had delivered more than 300 MW of inverters into the Australian market in 2020 with about 60,000 units sold.

GoodWe’s single-phase 3-5 kW DNS series and the 5-10kW MS series have led the way in the residential rooftop solar PV market while the three-phase SMT and MT series, with an impressive 98.8% maximum efficiency, have been successful in the commercial sector. The SMT series is offered in 25-36 kW versions while the MT series range in size from 50-80 kW.

With a determination to increase its presence in the commercial sector, Goodwe plans to bolster its range of inverters in early 2021 with the inclusion of the larger HT series.

“We’ve already had some really positive results in the commercial sector with our SMT and MT series but we’ve had a lot of people request we bring out a 100 kW inverter,” Williamson said.

“We’ve had a lot of anticipation about the HT series and we’ll be adding it in the next couple of months.”

With a power ranging from 100kW to 136kW, the new HT series inverters will be suitable for large commercial and utility-scale projects. The company’s data sheet states the inverters have up to 12 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and are compatible with bifacial modules. They feature power line communication, string level monitoring and incorporated IV-Curve diagnosis for intelligent detection of voltage and current issues.