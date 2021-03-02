GE chooses Australia to launch its solar inverter range

American mega-conglomerate GE has chosen to launch its solar inverter range in Australia of all places.

The General Electric, or GE as its perhaps better known, branded inverters are actually being manufactured by Chinese company, GoodWe, under the name ‘GE Solar Inverter’.

The range includes three inverter solutions, the first of which is the residential-aimed GEP 3 –5 kW single-phase inverter, which has 2 MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking). The second is also for rooftop solar systems, but is larger – a GEP 5 –10 kW single-phase inverter with 3 MPPT.

The third caters towards commercial and industrial sector – the GEP 29.9 – 60 kW has up to 6 MPPT and is a three-phase inverter.

All three of the products are backed by a 10 year warranty, and can be purchased from GE Solar Inverter’s nominated partners, One Stop Warehouse and MMEM Greentech.

Exactly how much the inverters cost is not yet clear. However, in its statement announcing the product launch on Monday, GE Licensing’s Senior Managing Director, Thomas Buccellato, mentions targeting “the high end of the market,” but further down the statement GE labels the products cost-effective, which i slightly confusing.

As for choosing GoodWe to produce its inverter range, GE says the Chinese company was selected as its licensed partner in 2020 as it moved into renewable energy (established 130 years ago, GE has previously been involved in making aircraft engines, oil and gas production equipment, medical imaging, and a suit of industrial products).

“As part of the rigid licensed partner selection process, solar inverter manufacturers were carefully scrutinised in every minute detail and assessed against a list of carefully drafted selection criteria put together by a group of elite researchers and scientists,” GE’s statement reads.

“GoodWe is the right choice,” Buccellato adds.

With the suite of new inverters available (at least for now) in Australia only, GE says its goal is to be “major technological innovator in the ever-growing Australian solar industry.”

For more information on each of the individual inverters, visit GE’s products page.