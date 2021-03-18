Risen gets Green light for 80 MW string of solar PV projects

Risen Energy Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of China-based Risen Energy, and the South Australian-based GGE announced this month they had executed an agreement to jointly develop and construct 16 solar PV projects of approximately 4.95 MWac each in Australia within the next two years.

The total project capacity will be 80 MWac with most of the facilities to be developed in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. Six of projects have already reached settlement phase.

GGE said in a statement that after completion of the development plan for the project, it will produce at least 180 GWh of emission-free, clean renewable energy annually which can supply power to 25,000 households and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 tonnes.

Risen said the projects were an important part of the company’s strategy in Australia, with plans to invest in renewable energy projects with an accumulated capacity in excess of 2 GW and to expand into the energy storage sector.

“We are steadily growing our solar projects and solar module supply businesses in Australia, and we see a bright future ahead as Australia continues to expand its renewable energy market,” Risen Australia vice general manager John Zhong said.

“Risen Energy has a long-term plan to be a major independent renewable power producer within Australia.”

Risen has already taken steps to achieve its ambitious plans, adding the 120 MW Yarranlea Solar Farm in Queensland and the 132 MW Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia to its portfolio.

Risen last month signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BHP for its Merredin Solar Farm to supply up to 50% of electricity needs at BHP’s Nickel West Kwinana refinery.

The latest deal adds to a busy schedule for GGE which late last year announced plans for the 185 MW Australia Plains and the 120 MW Morgan solar farms in South Australia.