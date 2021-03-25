Australia’s first locally assembled electric truck fleet launched by Melbourne company

SEA Electric's regional director, Glen Walker, says the truck meets a need in the marketplace, with the company already receiving almost 50 pre-orders.

Melbourne is now home to the production line of SEA Electric’s first electrified truck fleet which is now available for purchase from 15 dealerships across Australia. The company on Wednesday announced the launch of its two fully electrified models, the SEA 300 and SEA 500, based on the Hino 500 Series and Hino 300 Series models, with each offering a range of motor, battery, chassis and axle configurations.

The Australian company, founded in 2013, had previously specialised in retrofitting diesel trucks, but has now entered the market of new truck production, assembling its trucks from Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits.

At the top of the range is the SEA 500-225, boasting a 280kWh battery. All of the models are propelled by SEA’s patented Drive Power-System, which the company says is available in various performance and range packages from 4.5 tonne car licence vehicles through to 22.5 tonne 3 axle trucks.

SEA says its “real world testing” of in-service vehicles travelling up to 1000 kilometres per week showed charging costs of less than $14 per day using standard off-peak electricity prices of 15c per kWh, which can be further reduced by the use of solar.

SEA Electric’s Regional Director for Oceania, Glen Walker, described the company as “privileged” to be able to bring the Australian-first to the marketplace.

“These trucks truly meet a need in the marketplace, and prior to this launch, we have received pre-orders for 46 vehicles from some of Australia’s biggest companies and councils,” Walker said.

In addition to zero carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane emissions, the company also point out that the trucks host a number of other benefits, including no smelly fumes, quiet operation, and reduced vibration improving driver fatigue.

“In Australia, carbon dioxide emissions from transport are now the second highest behind electricity generation, and are forecast to continue rising,” Walker said. “With this announcement, the freight industry can now react–safe in the knowledge that their freight product offering will be enhanced in their clients’ eyes.”

“Mass uptake of electric trucks in urban Australia has the potential to save millions of tonnes of CO2 each year, and provide up to 40,000 MWh of mobile battery storage, which is a potential future revenue stream.”

Being sold at 15 accredited SEA Electric dealerships nationwide, the trucks come with a three-year warranty covering parts and services, with roadside assistance available from NTI for the life of the warranty period. For more details about the models and range of configurations available, see SEA Electric’s website.