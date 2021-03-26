Australia’s first hydrogen refuelling station opens in Canberra

Australia’s first publicly available hydrogen refuelling station today opened in Fyshwick, southeast Canberra.

French renewables giant Neoen was behind the station, partnering with Australia’s ActewAGL on the project. Neoen’s delivery of the refuelling station goes hand in hand with the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) government’s new fleet of 20 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen vehicles, and was agreed to as part of its contract with the ACT government for Hornsdale Wind Farm Stage 3.

The ACT’s Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Shane Rattenbury, described the opening as a major milestone in the roll-out of zero emissions vehicles, accelerating Canberra’s renewable energy innovation.

Green hydrogen produced using the ACT’s 100% renewable electricity supply will be available at the station, according to Rattenbury. The minister went on to say this was made possible by the state’s “innovative renewable electricity reverse auctions.”

“There are many benefits with Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like these. They have short refuelling times, can be powered hydrogen made from renewable-energy and they also purify the air as they drive which will help remove harmful particulates produced by petrol and diesel vehicles,” Rattenbury said in a statement.

“This station will allow fuel cell electric vehicles on our roads alongside battery electric vehicles, forming a strong pathway to zero emissions transport in Canberra.”

Louis de Sambucy, Managing Director of Neoen Australia, said the station’s opening paves the way for the delivery of many more hydrogen refuelling stations across Australia. “Renewable hydrogen represents an exciting opportunity for the decarbonisation of transport, gas and industrial sectors in the ACT and beyond as we transition towards a high penetration renewable energy electricity grid.”

Alongside Neoen and ActewAGL, which is a joint venture between AGL and the state government owned Icon Water Limited (formerly ACTEW Corporation), companies ENGV, IVYS, Nel and PDC Machines contributed to the design and construction of the station.

“Over the coming months we look forwarding to servicing the ACT Government’s fleet of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and building our knowledge of the viability of hydrogen use in our transport networks, including longer term logistics and operating costs,” ActewAGL’s CEO, John Knox, said.

Hyundai, which is delivering the government’s fleet of NEXO advanced hydrogen-powered SUVs, were also involved in the project and applauded the ACT government for turning its green vision into a reality.

Last October, the Greens won a record six seats in the ACT, tripling their presence in the state’s Legislative Assembly. Continuing its partnership with ACT Labor for their fourth consecutive term, the alliance have committed getting the territory to net zero-emissions by 2045, at the latest.