Juwi builds on off-grid portfolio with 13 MW solar project

Juwi Renewable Energy has signed an agreement with energy infrastructure firm APA to construct a 13 MW solar PV farm at the Gruyere mine site in WA where it will be integrated into the existing 49 MW gas-fired power station.

APA will also back up the solar and gas hybrid microgrid with a 4.4 MW/4.4 MWh battery energy storage system which will provide reliable electricity for the mine, a 50/50 joint venture between Gold Road Resources and the global miner Gold Fields Limited.

“We look forward to assisting APA and the mine owners … to help reduce the overall carbon intensity and cost of power supply to the Gruyere gold mine,” Juwi’s global hybrid director Dave Manning said.

The solar farm is expected to be operational later this year and the hybrid facility is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 16,000 tonnes per annum.

The project is the latest in a string of deals juwi has announced in recent months, including plans to construct a solar farm as part of global energy producer Energy Developments Limited’s solar-diesel hybrid power station at Jabiru in the Northern Territory.

Juwi announced in February it will construct a 3.9 MW solar farm which will be coupled with a 3 MW/5 MWh battery and 4.5 MW diesel power plant to deliver at least 50% renewable energy to the township.

Only last month Juwi announced it will construct a 3.4 MW solar farm which is to be coupled with an existing 12 MW diesel-powered station at Iluka’s Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia.

The project developer has also signed a deal with Pacific Energy’s subsidiary Contract Power to build a hybrid renewable energy project which will power the town of Esperance. The project will feature a 4 MW solar farm alongside two 4.5 MW wind turbines integrated with a lithium-ion battery system and gas generators.

The latest projects build on juwi’s early successes with three hybrid projects already completed, including the DeGrussa project, a 10.6 MW solar array, plus 6 MWh battery, integrated with existing diesel generation to supply Sandfire’s copper and gold mine site in WA.

The facility became fully operational in 2016 and at the time was the world’s largest diesel-solar hybrid system, and the largest off-grid PV system in Australia.