Australia’s top dairy processor signs 10-year renewable power purchasing deal

Saputo Dairy Australia, a subsidiary of Canadian giant Saputo Inc., bought dairy company Murray Goldburn in 2017 to become the country’s top processor. It’s brands include Devondale, Cracker Barrel, Mersey Valley, Liddells and more.
With increasing attention focussed on the massive emissions from the globe’s dairy sector, Saputo – which is one of the world’s top 10 dairy processors – undertook a two-year intensive program with energy and sustainability advisor, Schneider Electric.
One of the outcomes of the program is the large-scale power purchasing agreement with Engie, which commenced on April 1. The agreement will see the dairy giant source power for at least 10 years from Engie’s Australian renewable energy generation portfolio, offsetting 46% of its electricity usage.
Saputo Dairy Australia has committed to reducing its global greenhouse gas intensity by 20% by 2025.
