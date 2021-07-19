Australia could add 4 GW of rooftop solar this year

From pv magazine Global
Australia could hit 4 GW of rooftop PV this year, even amid Covid-19 movement restrictions, according to Steve Blume, president of solar, storage and smart energy trade body the Smart Energy Council (SEC).
The SEC chief was speaking at a two-day event organised by the Washington DC-based Global Solar Council which acts as an umbrella body for national solar associations.
Blume said Australia had witnessed 22% growth in its rooftop solar rate in 2019, with 2.2 GW installed; and that figure rose to 3.3 GW of rooftop panels last year with a further 30% rise in volume in the first half of this year.
The SEC president said the 40.5 GW of rooftop solar in Australia equates to 600 W of solar per person, per day, nationwide.
Stephan Singer, senior climate science and global energy policy advisor at the Bonn-based Climate Action Network group of civil societies, said it was time for the world’s wealthiest countries to prioritise driving down emissions above ever-expanding GDP.
“Rich countries such as Germany, Belgium, and [other] countries in Europe do not need economic growth,” he told the two-day Global Solar Council event. “They need to learn to leverage on what they have and change from fossil fuels and nuclear to renewables and solar PV.”
The event was organised with the help of trade body SolarPower Europe and backed by EU investment entity Get.Invest.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.