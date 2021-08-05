Construction of Jabiru solar+storage hybrid project hits next phase

The Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Project is on target to be completed by early 2022.

Energy Developments Limited (EDL) has confirmed the next phase of construction has commenced on a new off-grid integrated hybrid solar PV/battery storage/diesel power plant which will deliver at least 50% renewable energy to the remote Northern Territory township of Jabiru.

EDL, which will own and operate the Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Project, announced earlier this week that clearing works have been completed for the hybrid microgrid being developed at Jabiru, about 250 kilometres east of Darwin.

“EDL started construction of the innovative Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Project in June with site clearing,” EDL chief executive James Harman said.

“Our project team has completed site preparation works and is now starting to construct the diesel and battery components of the power station. Works on the solar farm will soon follow.”

The off-grid power system will comprise a 3.9 MW solar farm and a 3 MW/5 MWh battery energy storage system backed up by 4.5 MW diesel capability.

Juwi Renewable Energy, the Brisbane-based subsidiary of German renewable energy pioneer juwi, has been appointed to construct the 3.9 MW solar farm which will ensure at least half of the hybrid system’s energy generation is renewable.

“Once completed, our hybrid renewable power station will provide Jabiru with at least 50% renewable energy over the long term, without compromising power quality or reliability,” Harman said.

“We are excited about providing this sustainable energy solution to the people of Jabiru and are proud to contribute to the Northern Territory’s 50% renewable energy target by 2030.”

The diesel generators are scheduled to come online by the end of 2021 with the solar farm to be fully commissioned by February 2022.

The project is part of the Territory Government’s $135.5 million dollar commitment to help the Jabiru community transition from its recent history as a uranium mining town to a tourist destination.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said it will also help the government meet its target of 50% renewable energy by 2030.

“Jabiru is an important town, and the gateway to Kakadu National Park and the West Arnhem Region,” he said.

“We are investing millions into Jabiru to transform it into the tourism and services hub we know it will one day be.”