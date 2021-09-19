Sunday read: Bringing costs down to earth

The ever-falling prices of solar modules over the past few decades experienced a blip in early 2021. Recent price rises look to be an anomaly of pandemic-related supply chain issues. These issues have spared few in our globalised world, as shipping costs have exploded. The Harpex Index, published by shipbrokers Harper Petersen, tracks worldwide price developments on the charter market for different types of container ships. It shows an almost exponential rise in shipping costs, with the index rising by a factor of 8.6 between May 2020 and August 2021.

A similar tracker, the Xeneta Shipping Index, showed a more than US$6,000 rise in shipping costs per container since the end of April for the Asia-to-Europe route – the obvious way to move solar modules to the European market. The increases in materials and shipping costs have naturally seen solar modules rise in price for the first time in many years, after a decade in which costs have fallen by around 90%.

EU spot prices tracked by pvXchange had their first fall in July, after rising all year. Since the start of 2021, increases have tracked between 6% and 12%, depending on module technology, with bifacial modules seeing the largest jump, at 11.8%.

Module price increases are unavoidable for solar plant developers – projects quite simply can’t exist without them. Therefore, in pursuit of savings elsewhere in system procurement, industry innovators are looking at rising prices of steel as a key risk for bankability. Cormac Gilligan, an associate director at IHS Markit, explains that for tracker makers, this is a material concern. “Global steel prices increased two times to three times between Q3 2020 and Q2 2021, with steel in the United States experiencing the most significant gains,” Gilligan tells pv magazine. “As solar trackers consist of 95% steel by mass, relating to approximately 50% of overall tracker costs, such price volatility represents a significant risk to both tracker manufacturers and PV developers looking to reduce levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).”

Grounded approach

With changing cost structures come new ideas. U.S.-based startup Erthos, at first glance, looks like the opposite of innovation. The Erthos approach is to place solar modules flat on the ground: no tilt, no motorised tracking, no pitch distance calculations. Just a lot of panels, fixed together, flat. The radically simplified process eliminates a range of costs: Erthos quotes a greater than 20% reduction in LCOE, along with faster installation, and less land usage.

To prove the model, Erthos built its first 200 kWac project near Bakersfield, California, making use of ZNshine modules. Three further C&I projects are in pre-construction totalling 1.5 MWac, with each set to be completed by the end of 2021. Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos, explained the concept, early signs of success, and driving the need for Erthos-style innovations to utility-scale solar – starting with why no one had done this before.

“The simple answer is that the cost of the panel was too high relative to everything else. You needed to point the panel at the sun in order to extract the maximum energy out of it, because that panel cost was too high. That’s the historical, engineering, fundamental reason,” says Tyler, an energetic executive, previously VP of engineering, procurement and construction with First Solar, before leaving to helm Erthos alongside a team of experienced executives.

The “ErthCompatible” specification that is licensed by Erthos requires the use of IP68 glass-glass modules. Module suppliers have mostly used bifacial modules to fit that requirement. Another feature of the specification is using aircraft cable threaded through the sides of the module, to prevent movement both up and down or side to side. Keeping the panels secure and flat allows the utilisation of another innovation of Erthos: an autonomous cleaning robot. The robot, or fleet of robots, runs nightly, and a single robot can clean up to 2 MW every day.

Tyler describes the system as an “industrial Roomba,” with extra features, including a thermal camera to analyse module and cell health. Erthos was funded through an initial US$700,000 investment in a family and friends round, before receiving Series A funding of US$7.4 million in August 2020. A large proportion of the Series A was provided by “the largest electrical sub-contractor [in the U.S].” Daniel Flanigan, chief marketing and product officer at Erthos – and previously a co-founder of Zep Solar, which was acquired by SolarCity – notes that the company has a project pipeline of more than 2 GW.

Dirt threshold

Tyler, brimming with assured confidence, explains the processes involved in taking the leap to the dirt, which starts with an assumption.

“The question I asked when I started the company was: If the panel were free, what plant would you design? When that’s the case, the answer is obvious: You’d put them flat on the ground,” states Tyler, the final words a motto he emphasises more than once.

“At that zero-cost principle, I worked my way back up: At what price does it tip back to a single-axis tracker bifacial module? The answer to that, depending on your latitude, is between 38 and 42 cents per watt. If you’re honest with yourself, and you run the real numbers, which is what I did, you come to that same conclusion.”

Tyler’s run of the numbers in May 2019, when the business was started, showed the price of panels was at US$0.32-0.33/W. Even with the recent rise in module prices, panel costs are now below US$0.30/W in the U.S. marketplace. At that price, it’s still more efficient just to add more modules to make up for losses without tracking.