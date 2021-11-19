Brisbane startup unveils first Australian-made home EV charger

Brisbane-based electric vehicle (EV) energy management and charging startup Evos has today released its first charger following a $1.7 million raise earlier this year to commercialise its products.
The company says its Evos Fleet Home22 AC Charger represents the first Australian-made home EV charger available on the market today. It will be sold from December through Ampol, Australia’s largest petroleum company, with strata companies able to purchase the charger for their properties through Queensland energy retailer LPE. The chargers will also be generally available from Evos Energy.
The charger targets businesses providing charging for fleet vehicles as it’s designed for employees to be able to easily install at their homes, increasing reliability and simplifying the charging experience. The charger also features Evos’ patented energy management software, which picks ideal charging hours during non-peak periods and controls the charge rate, speed and power to reduce costs.
“Electric fleets will need more than just hardware that charge their new electric vehicles,” Evos’ CEO and founder, Marcelo Salgado, said. “EV fleet owners will need to negotiate power purchases, manage peak electricity loads, report on emissions savings, install electrical equipment, find capital to fund EV chargers, sign up to third party charger management software and find ways to reduce operating cost not currently known to them.
“Our mission is to make managing EV fleet charging effortless for businesses.”
The EVOS Fleet Home22 AC Charger can be installed either single phase or three phase to provide flexibility for business providing charging for fleet vehicles which will travel to employee’s homes. It can deliver up to 22kW of power which, over an hour, can provide the average EV with as much as 120km range, according to the company.
