Victoria’s EV subsidy sees 200% sales boost as $8 million allocated to charging infrastructure

The Victorian government is looking to build upon its EV charging network.

The Victorian government has today announced $8 million from its $100 million Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Roadmap will be allocated to charging infrastructure, with $5 million going towards its fast-charging network and a further $3 million for local council and business to install charging facilities.

Fast charging network

According to the government, its Destination Charging Across Victoria Program will mean that drivers in any Victorian town will now be only one hour away from a fast-charger, with 141 electric vehicle fast-charging stations being installed across the state.

The destinations of these fast charging stations include shopping complexes, public parks, community centres, libraries, and tourist hot spots such as the Great Ocean Road, Melbourne Zoo, the MCG, and Queen Victoria Market.

Grants for local councils & businesses

The second part of the allocation will go towards “fleet infrastructure” grants for local council’s and business’ EV fleets. The government’s statement gave almost no information about these grants, but on its webpage it notes $1.5 million will go to businesses, with the other $1.5 million for council fleets.

As for terms of the grant, it isn’t clear, though the government page notes the “allocation of the funding will vary depending on the fleet characteristics… including demonstration of need, location, size of fleet, frequency of use and commitment to an EV transition plan.”

Applications for local councils and businesses to apply for fleet charging grants will close on January 22, 2022.

Program leads to EV boost

Alongside the funding, Victoria’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, announced the state’s $3,000 zero emission vehicle subsidy will now be available at the point of sale, making access to the rebate significantly easier.

The state’s program also appears to be having the desired effect, with the Victorian government saying it has seen as 200% increase in average monthly EV sales in the six months since the program started.

“More than 1,500 Victorians have already taken advantage of the subsidy, particularly in the western suburbs, with Point Cook and Truganina among the leading suburbs,” it added.

Victoria is targeting zero emissions vehicles (which seems to be the umbrella term its using so hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs, can be included in future) to make up half of all new light vehicle sales by 2030.