Stand out new facility for WA’s in demand stand-alone power systems

Stand-Alone Power Systems (SPS) manufacturer Hybrid Systems Australia (HSA), part of Pacific Energy Group, has officially opened its new 16,000 m2 facility in the Perth Airport industrial precinct. The opening was attended by Western Australian Minister for Energy, Bill Johnston, who described the facility as “impressive”, and considering it is over five times the size of the previous facility in Kewdale, Johnston is probably not guilty of overstating it.
HSA says that its new facility is not just world-class but world-leading, describing it as the largest facility in the world that is focused on the design and construction of sophisticated SPS.
The expansive facility provides more than enough space for the company’s 130 staff (up by 30 since last year), a figure that should also expand through the support of apprenticeship programs, opportunities, and training in the renewables sector.
HSA executive director, Mike Hall, said the new facility is a natural result of the company’s rapid growth since 2015, “and the investment in this world-class facility is recognition of the growing demand of clean energy sources and solutions.”
“We are incredibly proud to be well positioned and have the scale to meet the increasing demand of SPS and larger grid connected Battery Energy Storage (BESS).”
Minister Johnston pointed out that Hybrid Systems is already a valued contractor for the WA government, “having provided more than 100 SPS to Western Power. They are playing an important role in WA’s rapidly-growing renewable energy future and helping the McGowan Government achieve its goal to rollout 1,000 SPS by 2025.”
The new facility will allow for this significant capacity expansion as Hybrid Systems looks to provide Western Power with SPS systems for customers in regional and remote locations.
The entirety of HSA’s SPS design, manufacturing, assembly, installation, commissioning, operating and maintenance, including the solar panels, battery storage and backup generator, is handled in-house.
