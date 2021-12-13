Australia’s NBN to be 100% powered by renewables from 2025

Australia’s Broadband Network Corporation (NBN Co) has today announced that it will be entirely powered by renewable energy from December 2025. The national broadband network, better knowns simply as the NBN, services 8.3 million households and businesses across Australia, with NBN Co the team charged with rolling out high(ish) speed internet network and the providing those services wholesale to retailers.

“NBN Co is the first Australian telecommunication company and the first government business enterprise to join RE100,” Jon Dee, Australia Coordinator at RE100, said.

On its journey to 100% renewables, NBN Co has entered into a 80 GWh per annum renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) which is forecast to deliver around 19% of its power demand in the financial year of 2023. It plans to reach its 100% target, it said, through a mix of both PPAs and contracts for renewables.

The government business is also targeting a 25 GWh annual energy use reduction by December 2025, having brought in initiatives to reduce emissions in 2020, 90% of which are reportedly either completed or near to completion.

The shifts is part of NBN Co’s Towards-Zero Carbon Ambition released today in its second Sustainability Report. The ambition includes the uptake of electric or hybrid vehicles by 2030, with NBN noting the technology will be sought out “where suitably available”.

The ambition also builds on NBN Co’s solar rollout, which has seen panels installed at many of the corporation’s facilities across the country.

RE100

NBN Co joins 110 other major companies in Australia to have joined RE100, pledging to source 100% of their electricity from renewables.

“Between them, the Australian members of RE100 use over 5.5 terawatt hours of electricity per year,” Dee said. “That’s enough electricity to power 800,000 Australian homes. Having that electricity transitioning to 100% renewable energy will help in the creation of a cleaner, greener Australia.”